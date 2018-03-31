Welcome to Aberdeenshire
North of Aberdeen, the Grampian Mountains fall away to rolling agricultural plains pocked with small, craggy volcanic hills. This fertile lowland corner of northeastern Scotland is known as Buchan; the old Scots dialect called the Doric lives on in everyday use here (if you think the Glaswegian accent is difficult to understand, just try listening in on a conversation in Fraserburgh).
The Buchan coast alternates between rugged cliffs and long, long stretches of sand, dotted with picturesque little fishing villages such as Pennan, where parts of the film Local Hero were shot.
Top experiences in Aberdeenshire
Aberdeenshire activities
Pitmedden Garden and Museum of Farming Life Entrance Ticket
The heart of the property is the formal walled parterre garden. There are also extensive herbaceous borders with an abundance of colour and scent. Fountains, topiary, sundials and a fascinating herb garden add to the sense of discovery. Just outside the walled garden a new orchard was planted in 2014. It is packed with over 200 fruit trees including apples, pears, cherries, plums, and damsons. The surrounding woods are a haven for birds and other wildlife. The adjacent Museum of Farming Life boasts an extensive collection of domestic and agricultural artefacts. The picnic area is an ideal spot to stop for lunch, and you can even enjoy a game of boules on the pétanque piste.
Crathes Castle, Garden, and Estate Entrance Ticket
You’ll find a labyrinth of cultural history here. The Burnett family lived in the castle for over 350 years and turrets and towers, winding staircases, ornate ceilings and ancient sculpted yew trees combine to make a visit to Crathes Castle, Garden & Estate a great day out for the whole family.One of the best features of the castle is the grounds. The walled garden is a magical jungle of history with 8 different sections and an abundance of exotic blooms, and something of interest throughout the seasons. Crathes also holds one of just two National Collections of the rare Malmaison Carnation. As well as the walled garden there are many way marked trails through the estate and an abundance of wildlifeTop off your visit with some home-baked treats in the courtyard cafe and browse the well-stocked gift shop.