Royal Deeside PassporTour

You can purchase the PassporTour at the special discounted rate of £8.95, which also contains vouchers offering a potential saving of £200, all of which can to be used whilst exploring the stunning area of Royal Deeside Scotland. The visitor guide is packed with helpful information about the area including history, culture, traditions as well as practical advice on what to see and do and help to uncover the hidden gems. The voucher section of the book includes either free or discounted entrance tickets to attractions and activities and also includes savings on retail. (Terms & conditions apply) Examples of vouchers that are valid until 31.12.18 include: Free entry offered at Braemar Castle based 2 for 1 on entry.Battle Grounds 2 for 1 on the 1/2 day paint balling experiences.(This offer expires 31.03.18)Visit the National Trust for Scotland properties at Crathes Castle, Drum Castle or Craigievar Castle where 4 children go free when you purchase 2 Adult ticketsTake in a film at The Barn with 2 for 1 entry on the Wednesday Film Nights.Keep fit with The Unit Gym offer with 2 for 1 entry valid for a drop in session.Perhaps take a guided walk with Hiilgoers offering a complimentary free place with the purchase of a guided walk of equal value. This one is worth £60 alone! Try our 4 PassporTour Trails Golf Trail Tea & Cake Trail Food Trail Explorer TrailAll these trails save you a minimum of 10% off at the participating local businesses. In addition there are several other discounts such as 20% off Accommodation at the Luxury Marcliffe Hotel.Take 15% off at Go Ape, the exciting TreeTop Adventures at Crathes Castle.Try you hand at Trout Fishing by boat with 10% off at Glen Tanar or take 10 % off Bike Hire with CycleHighlands. The list goes on……… In addition there are also savings and discounts on food, drink, art, outdoor clothing and even a famous bottle of whisky or two! Purchasing your PassporTour is easy, simply book and pay via Viator and receive instant confirmation of your purchase.Your confirmation email acts as your receipt and can be exchanged for a PassporTour from one of our selected pick up points once in the area, details shown on the confirmation. We do not normally post the PassporTour out in advance as this will incur additional costs to you to cover postal charges. However please contact us directly for more help or advice A warm welcome awaits you when you visit Royal Deeside, Aberdeenshire. You can also find out more of what the area has to offer from the following destinations www.visitroyaldeeside.com, www.visitaberdeenshire.com and www.visitcairngorms.com