Hejaz Railway Station & Tabuk Museum

Tabuk's early-20th-century Hejaz Railway station is one of the best preserved in Saudi Arabia. There are 13 recently refurbished buildings spread over 80,000 sq metres and these include include a workshop, a handicrafts centre, and a building that houses a locomotive, a freight car and several Ottoman relics worth viewing. The site is also going to be the home of Tabuk's new state-of-the-art city museum, which was being built at the time of research and is scheduled to open in early 2020.