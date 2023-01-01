The Prophet Muhammad prayed here when he arrived with 30,000 men in AD 630 for the Battle of Tabuk against the Byzantines. The battle never took place, but while here, the Quran's ninth chapter, Surah At Tawba, was revealed. At Tawba Mosque was originally made of bricks, mud and palm-tree trunks. The Ottomans rebuilt it in 1652. A picture of what it looked like until the most recent rebuild in the early 20th century hangs at the back of the mosque.

At Tawba mosque has a very local feel and no women's section. Non-Muslims wanting to visit should do so outside of the main prayer times and observe mosque etiquette.