Although a bit sparse in amenities, Prince Fahd Bin Sultan's Park is a decent spot for families to relax in during the late afternoon and early evening. Even in summer the temperatures are relatively mild here. A carpet of lush grass stretches along Route 15, where visitors take long walks or jog.
Prince Fahd Bin Sultan’s Park
Tabuk
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Hejaz Railway Station & Tabuk Museum
3.12 MILES
Tabuk's early-20th-century Hejaz Railway station is one of the best preserved in Saudi Arabia. There are 13 recently refurbished buildings spread over 80…
3.52 MILES
Dating to 1559, Tabuk Castle is now a museum, with several rooms housing some interesting historical artefacts from the Ottoman period and lots of signage…
3.46 MILES
This little market in the old quarter of Tabuk is where the local Bedouin come to get their black and white goat-hair tent covers and all the mod cons a…
3.43 MILES
The Prophet Muhammad prayed here when he arrived with 30,000 men in AD 630 for the Battle of Tabuk against the Byzantines. The battle never took place,…
Nearby Tabuk attractions
1. Hejaz Railway Station & Tabuk Museum
3.12 MILES
Tabuk's early-20th-century Hejaz Railway station is one of the best preserved in Saudi Arabia. There are 13 recently refurbished buildings spread over 80…
3.43 MILES
The Prophet Muhammad prayed here when he arrived with 30,000 men in AD 630 for the Battle of Tabuk against the Byzantines. The battle never took place,…
3.46 MILES
This little market in the old quarter of Tabuk is where the local Bedouin come to get their black and white goat-hair tent covers and all the mod cons a…
3.52 MILES
Dating to 1559, Tabuk Castle is now a museum, with several rooms housing some interesting historical artefacts from the Ottoman period and lots of signage…