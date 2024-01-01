Prince Fahd Bin Sultan’s Park

Tabuk

Although a bit sparse in amenities, Prince Fahd Bin Sultan's Park is a decent spot for families to relax in during the late afternoon and early evening. Even in summer the temperatures are relatively mild here. A carpet of lush grass stretches along Route 15, where visitors take long walks or jog.

  • Hejaz Railway Station & Tabuk Museum

    Hejaz Railway Station & Tabuk Museum

    3.12 MILES

    Tabuk's early-20th-century Hejaz Railway station is one of the best preserved in Saudi Arabia. There are 13 recently refurbished buildings spread over 80…

  • Tabuk Castle

    Tabuk Castle

    3.52 MILES

    Dating to 1559, Tabuk Castle is now a museum, with several rooms housing some interesting historical artefacts from the Ottoman period and lots of signage…

  • Souq Twaheen

    Souq Twaheen

    3.46 MILES

    This little market in the old quarter of Tabuk is where the local Bedouin come to get their black and white goat-hair tent covers and all the mod cons a…

  • At Tawba Mosque

    At Tawba Mosque

    3.43 MILES

    The Prophet Muhammad prayed here when he arrived with 30,000 men in AD 630 for the Battle of Tabuk against the Byzantines. The battle never took place,…

