A few kilometres north of old Al Ula, Umm Al Daraj (Mother of Steps) is worth a detour. Climbing the hill reveals three red-sandstone religious structures, a former Lihyanite sacrificial altar and some beautiful Lihyanite inscriptions. You’ll need a guide to find Umm Al Daraj, though at the time of research, the site was fenced off and there was no access point and no indication of when it would be reopened.