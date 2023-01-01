The fortress and three peaks of Jebel Khuraibah once formed part of the capital of the ancient Kingdom of Lihyan. Rock-cut tombs squat at the foot of the peaks, the most impressive being the ‘Lion Tomb’, named for the two lions carved on either side of the entrance. At Khuraibah is a huge, headless sandstone figure, while climbing to the top of the central peak reveals stone stairs and walls linking all three crags together into a ruined fortress city.

There is a small visitors centre near the entry point that's open daily from 8am to 5pm.