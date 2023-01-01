Al Ula Heritage Village

There are plans to make this a formal tourist venue in the near future, but for now you can enjoy freely wandering among the beautiful mud ruins where people (the ancestors of the current residents of Al Ula) lived for centuries. As well as visiting Al Ula Fort, it is worth trying to locate the tantura (sundial) and old mosque. The ruins are dissected by the highway: those on the upper west side have been renovated considerably, while the lower east side is wonderfully raw.