With the feel of a cluttered antique store, the private museum of Khalid Bin Hamoud Al Matrod is set in a traditional Najd house. The rooms, centred around an open courtyard, have been filled with everything from old food tins to antique radios and traditional domestic items. It feels like entering the house of a hoarder, and there are no signs nor does the caretaker speak English, but everything is old and it's a lot of fun.