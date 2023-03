Like any flea market worthy of the name, here you'll find old rugs, vintage cameras, wires for contraptions you didn't know existed, and of course that one shoe all by itself. And just like a proper flea market, the real fun is in having a good rummage just to see what turns up. This truly is a one-off in the Kingdom. It's spread over some disused land east of the city centre, towards the King Abdullah Rd.