Once the location for sighting the moon to announce the start of the month of Ramadan and the firing of the daily cannon to signal the end of fasting, this 300-year-old fort was first constructed by the Al Ali family in the 17th century and expanded by later rulers, the Al Rashids. Now refurbished, it's open to visitors, who can climb the hill to admire the classical Hail mud architecture and appreciate the stunning 360-degree views across the city.