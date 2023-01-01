Completely reconstructed to reflect the souq's historic importance as a meeting point at the Hofuf oasis, Souq Al Qaisariah now feels a little bit like you're walking through a North African medina, with its narrow alleyways lined by sellers sitting in small booths framed by wooden shutters. The market is still very local though, selling spices, perfume, yashmaks (veils) and local handicrafts. The recent renovation means it doesn't seem very 'lived in' just yet, but it's still an interesting place to wander.