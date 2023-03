This beautiful two-storey square building with neo-Mughal and neo-classical architectural features was opened in 1941 as a school for noble and royal boys – hence the name. Two floors of ornate arcades look down on a small courtyard, and inside, the old classrooms now display school items including a teacher's bag, old quills and ink pots, and even the cane used on naughty royals. There are also pictures of alumni, but these are labelled only in Arabic.