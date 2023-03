At a mere 225m, Al Qarah is more flat-topped hill than mountain. It is easily scrambled up and locals do this to sit and take in the awesome views over the surrounding villages. The other attraction of Al Qarah are the series of cool cavities and narrow passages carved out of the rocks by the elements, which can also be explored. Sadly the most extensive, on the northwestern side, have been paved and artificially lit within a paid complex (SR25).