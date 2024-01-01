Trinity Monastery

Western European Russia

LoginSave

Much restoration work has been done on this charming, pink-walled convent, which also runs a small orphanage for girls. Donations are welcome.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Assumption Cathedral at dawn, Smolensk, Russia.

    Assumption Cathedral

    0.17 MILES

    Dominating the skyline is this huge green-and-white working cathedral topped by five silver domes. A church has stood here since 1101; this one was built…

  • Art Gallery

    Art Gallery

    0.54 MILES

    Housed in a beautiful building with wrought-iron staircases, this splendid collection includes pieces by luminaries such as Valentin Serov, Ilya Repin and…

  • Flyonovo

    Flyonovo

    10.79 MILES

    In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, illustrious artists and musicians, including Stravinsky, Chaliapin, Vrubel and Serov, visited Flyonovo, the…

  • Fortress Walls & Around

    Fortress Walls & Around

    0.69 MILES

    Making a circuit of the restored city walls, long sections of which boast fine towers reminiscent of the Moscow Kremlin, is a pleasant way to pass a warm…

  • Glinka Garden

    Glinka Garden

    0.44 MILES

    At the east end of this shady garden with fountains, an 1885 statue of the composer Glinka is surrounded by a fence with excerpts from his opera A Life…

  • Smolensk WWII Museum

    Smolensk WWII Museum

    0.6 MILES

    This comprehensive museum covers WWII in the Smolensk area from the beginning of the war and occupation by the Nazis to the region's liberation. Displays …

  • Smolensk Flax Museum

    Smolensk Flax Museum

    0.46 MILES

    Flax production developed from the Middle Ages as one of Smolensk’s main industries, as the moderate climate sustained soil ideal for growing the plant…

  • History Museum

    History Museum

    0.3 MILES

    This gorgeous mustard-coloured building is home to a range of different galleries over two floors, covering natural and local history. Displays include…

View more attractions

Nearby Western European Russia attractions

1. Dom Knigi

0.14 MILES

This bookshop only sells Russian-language titles, but if you don't read Russian it's still a worthwhile stop to admire the beautiful blue baroque building.

2. Assumption Cathedral

0.17 MILES

Dominating the skyline is this huge green-and-white working cathedral topped by five silver domes. A church has stood here since 1101; this one was built…

3. In the World of Fairytales Museum

0.25 MILES

One for the kids, where they've smashed the boring don't-touch rules. It's a small creative space with activities and interactive exhibits based on…

4. History Museum

0.3 MILES

This gorgeous mustard-coloured building is home to a range of different galleries over two floors, covering natural and local history. Displays include…

5. Konenkov Sculpture Museum

0.4 MILES

Contains playful woodworks by Smolensk Oblast native Sergei Konenkov, otherwise known as the 'Russian Rodin'. The museum also has works by other noted…

6. Glinka Garden

0.44 MILES

At the east end of this shady garden with fountains, an 1885 statue of the composer Glinka is surrounded by a fence with excerpts from his opera A Life…

7. Smolensk Flax Museum

0.46 MILES

Flax production developed from the Middle Ages as one of Smolensk’s main industries, as the moderate climate sustained soil ideal for growing the plant…

8. Art Gallery

0.54 MILES

Housed in a beautiful building with wrought-iron staircases, this splendid collection includes pieces by luminaries such as Valentin Serov, Ilya Repin and…