Housed in a beautiful building with wrought-iron staircases, this splendid collection includes pieces by luminaries such as Valentin Serov, Ilya Repin and Vasily Tropinin, as well as a good sampling of socialist realism, 14th-to-18th-century icons and European old masters. You’ll also find portraits of Princess Maria Tenisheva, who created the Flyonovo estate outside town. There are some English captions throughout.