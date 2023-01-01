Smolensk WWII Museum

This comprehensive museum covers WWII in the Smolensk area from the beginning of the war and occupation by the Nazis to the region's liberation. Displays (captions in Russian) include weaponry, military uniforms, medals and original photos and documents, and there is a bunker diorama titled Birth of the Soviet Guard. Outside is a large collection of tanks, canons and aircraft that kids will delight in climbing on, as well as a trench bunker you can walk through.