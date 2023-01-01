Pavlovsk Park

You'll have to pay to enter the serene Pavlovsk Great Park just to access the palace, so it’s worth exploring while you're here. Filled with rivers and ponds, tree-lined avenues, classical statues and hidden temples, it’s a delightful place to get lost in. Highlights include the Rose Pavilion and the Private Garden, with its beautifully arranged flowerbeds and impressive sculpture of the Three Graces.

Bike hire (R300 per hour) is available in several locations around the park and is a great way to explore, as distances are great.