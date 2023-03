Situated on Istorichesky skver (Historical Sq), this museum is located on the grounds where the first ironworks was established in Yekaterinburg in 1723. In recent years the museum has had an overhaul, and today the former 19th-century factory and mint building houses a fascinating collection of miniature buildings depicting various historical eras throughout Yekaterinburg’s history.

A couple of rotating gallery collections are also part of the museum.