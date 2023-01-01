Traffic was stopped the day the Boris Yeltsin Presidential Center was opened in 2015. The mammoth site includes a museum, a conference centre, an art gallery and a bookshop, although it's the museum that is of most interest to visitors. The museum depicts the former Russian prime minister's life through seven interactive zones designed to represent seven historical days during his ruling.

Most of the exhibit descriptions in the museum are in Russian, but there is an audio guide available for English-speakers. There are a number of tours that visitors can book and, although these are only available in Russian now, there are plans to introduce English-speaking options eventually.