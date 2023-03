This vast indoor and open-air collection of tanks and armoured vehicles is located on the northern outskirts of Yekaterinburg in Verkhnyaya Pyshma. It’s one of the largest of its kind in the world, with an extensive range of large military tanks and helicopters located outdoors, and smaller military craft and retro automobiles on display indoors.

Take bus 111 or marshrutka 111 or 111a from stop Kinotsentr Zarya (at Uralmash metro station) to Zavodskaya Stop.