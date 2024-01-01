Metenkov House-Museum of Photography

Yekaterinburg

All the exhibitions are temporary, but you’ll always find a room dedicated to Metenkov and his work here. Other exhibition spaces usually feature works from art residency participants and various other photos, often dedicated to Yekaterinburg and its history. Downstairs there’s a photography shop that sells old-fashioned cameras and souvenirs.

