Despite the name, this two-storey gallery typically has more than just sculpture on display at its changing exhibitions. You may find paintings, video art and mixed media – most of which are created by avant-garde St Petersburg artists. There are a few sculptures in front of the gallery – and occasional installations tucked in the museum courtyard (staff will be sure to take you there if so). Enter from just outside the monastery walls off pl Alexandra Nevskogo.
State Museum of Urban Sculpture
St Petersburg
