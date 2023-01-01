Splendid wrought-iron gates facing the Fontanka River guard the entrance to the Sheremetyev Palace (built 1750–55), now a branch of the State Museum of Theatre & Music, which has a collection of musical instruments from the 19th and 20th centuries. The Sheremetyev family was famous for the concerts and theatre performances they hosted at their palace, which was a centre of musical life in the imperial capital.

Upstairs, you'll find a lovely collection of 18th-century mahogany furniture, Italian renaissance paintings and rare instruments (including a grand piano that belonged to Glinka), spread among handsomely restored rooms. The most impressive, such as the green drawing room, were designed in second empire baroque style. The ground floor is given over to an enormous collection of more instruments (separate admission fee), but is probably only of great interest to collectors.