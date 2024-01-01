Vorontsov Palace

St Petersburg

Opposite Gostiny Dvor, this palace (1749–57) is another noble town house by Rastrelli. From 1810 it was the most elite military school in the empire and is still used as a military school for young cadets. The palace is occasionally opened for concerts and such, details of which are posted out the front.

