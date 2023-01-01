Lutheran Church

Tucked in a recess between Bolshaya and Malaya Konyushennaya uls is this lovely church, in the Romantic-Gothic style, built for St Petersburg’s thriving German community in the 1830s. It's distinguished by a four-column portico and topped with a discreet cupola. Concerts are also held here, including free ones when the church organ is played.

There's an exhibition in the upstairs gallery about the city's German population and the church, which during Soviet times housed a swimming pool (the high diving board was placed in the apse).