Varota Sartikpayev Gorge

The tourist action in Chemal revolves around this canyon near the confluence of the Katun and Chemal Rivers. Despite power lines and summer crowds, views remain very pretty. Around the dam you can make 15m bungee jumps (adult/student R400/300) into the frothing outpour waters or fly over the waters on several short zip-lines (kanatnaya doroga; R300 per ride). Both attractions impose ‘fines’ on anyone who backs out at the last second!

The area around the gorge occupies an important place in Altai mythology – the white pieces of cloth tied to trees here and elsewhere in the region are part of the Altai people’s tradition of honouring their ancestors. However, by and large the only religion practised here today is one devoted to the god of tourism and tack.

To get to the gorge from the Ioanno Bogoslavski Chapel, walk about 15 minutes south along a narrow but well-trodden footpath high above the Katun until you emerge behind a small 1935 dam backed by souvenir stalls and open-air cafes selling Uzbek food, beer and traditional Altai tea.

After throwing yourself off cliffs and zipping over rivers you can return to Chemal via a different route. Cross the Chemal River near the zip-line via a footbridge, veer left, and look for a 4WD track heading up the hill directly in front of you to the east. It's a straightforward 45-minute hike to the top of the hill, from where there are fine views of Chemal and its surrounding mountains, valleys and rivers. Descend the way you came and return home via the inconspicuous amusement park near the reservoir at the base of the hill.