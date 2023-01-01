From the centre of town walk about 500m south along central ul Pchyolkina, past small Park Pobedy, then turn right toward the river at the signpost to find the wonderful Altaysky Tsentr. This comprises three Altai-style wooden ail-huts with pointed metal roofs. The centrepiece is the traditional ‘home’ ail, with traditional clothing, kitchen instruments, furniture and other Altai knick-knacks (check out the cool grass-fueled lighter, ignited with a rock!).

The other huts contain a library and some of Choros-Gurkin's ethnographic works.

Adding flavour to a visit here is the eccentric hostess, Tansya Petrovna Bardina, who will regale you with stories of her late husband, the museum's founder, and will insist on taking photos of you from various vantage points within the museum. Good fun even if you don't understand Russian. Opening hours are whenever Tansya Petrovna is around to give you a (mandatory) tour.