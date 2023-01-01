European Bison Farm

A herd of two dozen European bison live in a semiwild status as they range across the meadows and forests of this 'farm'. European bison were hunted to extinction in the wild in the early 20th-century but today, thanks to ventures like this one, which breeds stock for re-introduction elsewhere, they are making a gradual comeback. A visit involves a short 'safari' to find the bison and an explanatory talk (in Russian only).

It's half an hour's drive south of Manzherok along the Chuysky Trakt. To get here you really need your own transport.