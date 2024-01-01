Ioanno Bogoslavski Chapel

Altai

On the northern edge of the Varota Sartikpayev Gorge, a wobbly footbridge leads across a stunning canyon to a craggy island in the Katun River on which is perched the tiny wooden Ioanno Bogoslavski Chapel, rebuilt in 2001 to the original 1849 design. Beside it, the rock miraculously shaped like a Madonna-and-child sculpture is supposedly natural.

  • Varota Sartikpayev Gorge

    Varota Sartikpayev Gorge

    0.5 MILES

    The tourist action in Chemal revolves around this canyon near the confluence of the Katun and Chemal Rivers. Despite power lines and summer crowds, views…

  • Altaysky Tsentr

    Altaysky Tsentr

    0.34 MILES

    From the centre of town walk about 500m south along central ul Pchyolkina, past small Park Pobedy, then turn right toward the river at the signpost to…

  • European Bison Farm

    European Bison Farm

    19.64 MILES

    A herd of two dozen European bison live in a semiwild status as they range across the meadows and forests of this 'farm'. European bison were hunted to…

