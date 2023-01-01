Mt Bolshoy Akhun Lookout Tower

Popular with day trippers, this 30m-high lookout tower offers great views of the Caucasus Mountains. From the entrance of Sochi National Park, follow the main trail along the Agura River. After one hour the trail forks. The right (southeast) fork leads up to Mt Bolshoy Akhun (662m), topped by a lookout tower from where you can gain commanding views of Sochi, Adler and Mt Fisht. Locals say you can see the Turkish coastline from here on a clear day.

Mt Bolshoy Akhun is also serviced by an 11km road, which makes it a popular organised tour from Sochi. A 5½-hour excursion costs around R1500 and includes a stop at the Agura waterfalls.