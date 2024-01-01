Abaata Fortress

Georgia

LoginSave

At the north end of Primorsky Park in Staraya Gagra, the surviving walls of the 4th-to-5th-century AD Abaata fortress enclose some of Russian Prince Oldenburgsky's early-20th-century resort buildings (now turned into an attractive hotel), the lovely little 6th-century Church of St Ipatius and an interesting small museum on Gagra's history.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Courtyard of Joseph Stalin's dacha.

    Stalin's Dacha

    26.1 MILES

    Stalin's dacha, Zelenaya Roscha, is a fascinating place, built specifically to accommodate a small, private and paranoid man. Tours are in Russian but…

  • Mt Bolshoy Akhun Lookout Tower

    Mt Bolshoy Akhun Lookout Tower

    24.66 MILES

    Popular with day trippers, this 30m-high lookout tower offers great views of the Caucasus Mountains. From the entrance of Sochi National Park, follow the…

  • Vorontsovskaya Cave

    Vorontsovskaya Cave

    24.54 MILES

    About 40km from Sochi, this chain of caves is a popular and worthwhile excursion. Some 12km of the cave system is mapped, but tourists have access to 500m…

  • Sochi Park

    Sochi Park

    13.99 MILES

    Located in the former Olympic park, this sprawling funfair is sometimes called Russian Disneyland, with 20 'European-standard' rides (including Russia's…

  • Arboretum

    Arboretum

    29.6 MILES

    On the southeastern edge of town, Sochi’s lovely arboretum is lush with more than 1500 species of trees and shrubs, including numerous species of palm. It…

  • Abandoned Palace of Culture

    Abandoned Palace of Culture

    0.75 MILES

    This abandoned building was once a Palace of Culture in the Soviet era and has some rather impressive interiors that anyone can wander in and explore…

  • Discovery World Aquarium

    Discovery World Aquarium

    19.3 MILES

    If you're not swimming among the fish, or eating the fish, you might considering paying a visit to the fish in the Discovery World Aquarium, which is a…

  • Lenin Monument

    Lenin Monument

    16.59 MILES

    Fans of Soviet kitsch will appreciate Adler's silver-painted Lenin statue. Come out of the central market, turn left and Lenin is waiting for you on the…

View more attractions

Nearby Georgia attractions

1. Abandoned Palace of Culture

0.75 MILES

This abandoned building was once a Palace of Culture in the Soviet era and has some rather impressive interiors that anyone can wander in and explore…

2. Sochi Park

13.99 MILES

Located in the former Olympic park, this sprawling funfair is sometimes called Russian Disneyland, with 20 'European-standard' rides (including Russia's…

3. Central Market

16.51 MILES

The central market is a hive of activity, packed with shops, kiosks and produce sellers. It's also the site of Adler's main bus stop.

4. Lenin Monument

16.59 MILES

Fans of Soviet kitsch will appreciate Adler's silver-painted Lenin statue. Come out of the central market, turn left and Lenin is waiting for you on the…

5. Discovery World Aquarium

19.3 MILES

If you're not swimming among the fish, or eating the fish, you might considering paying a visit to the fish in the Discovery World Aquarium, which is a…

6. Vorontsovskaya Cave

24.54 MILES

About 40km from Sochi, this chain of caves is a popular and worthwhile excursion. Some 12km of the cave system is mapped, but tourists have access to 500m…

7. Mt Bolshoy Akhun Lookout Tower

24.66 MILES

Popular with day trippers, this 30m-high lookout tower offers great views of the Caucasus Mountains. From the entrance of Sochi National Park, follow the…

8. Stalin's Dacha

26.1 MILES

Stalin's dacha, Zelenaya Roscha, is a fascinating place, built specifically to accommodate a small, private and paranoid man. Tours are in Russian but…