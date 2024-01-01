At the north end of Primorsky Park in Staraya Gagra, the surviving walls of the 4th-to-5th-century AD Abaata fortress enclose some of Russian Prince Oldenburgsky's early-20th-century resort buildings (now turned into an attractive hotel), the lovely little 6th-century Church of St Ipatius and an interesting small museum on Gagra's history.
Abaata Fortress
Georgia
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
26.1 MILES
Stalin's dacha, Zelenaya Roscha, is a fascinating place, built specifically to accommodate a small, private and paranoid man. Tours are in Russian but…
Mt Bolshoy Akhun Lookout Tower
24.66 MILES
Popular with day trippers, this 30m-high lookout tower offers great views of the Caucasus Mountains. From the entrance of Sochi National Park, follow the…
24.54 MILES
About 40km from Sochi, this chain of caves is a popular and worthwhile excursion. Some 12km of the cave system is mapped, but tourists have access to 500m…
13.99 MILES
Located in the former Olympic park, this sprawling funfair is sometimes called Russian Disneyland, with 20 'European-standard' rides (including Russia's…
29.6 MILES
On the southeastern edge of town, Sochi’s lovely arboretum is lush with more than 1500 species of trees and shrubs, including numerous species of palm. It…
0.75 MILES
This abandoned building was once a Palace of Culture in the Soviet era and has some rather impressive interiors that anyone can wander in and explore…
19.3 MILES
If you're not swimming among the fish, or eating the fish, you might considering paying a visit to the fish in the Discovery World Aquarium, which is a…
16.59 MILES
Fans of Soviet kitsch will appreciate Adler's silver-painted Lenin statue. Come out of the central market, turn left and Lenin is waiting for you on the…
Nearby Georgia attractions
1. Abandoned Palace of Culture
0.75 MILES
This abandoned building was once a Palace of Culture in the Soviet era and has some rather impressive interiors that anyone can wander in and explore…
13.99 MILES
Located in the former Olympic park, this sprawling funfair is sometimes called Russian Disneyland, with 20 'European-standard' rides (including Russia's…
16.51 MILES
The central market is a hive of activity, packed with shops, kiosks and produce sellers. It's also the site of Adler's main bus stop.
16.59 MILES
Fans of Soviet kitsch will appreciate Adler's silver-painted Lenin statue. Come out of the central market, turn left and Lenin is waiting for you on the…
19.3 MILES
If you're not swimming among the fish, or eating the fish, you might considering paying a visit to the fish in the Discovery World Aquarium, which is a…
24.54 MILES
About 40km from Sochi, this chain of caves is a popular and worthwhile excursion. Some 12km of the cave system is mapped, but tourists have access to 500m…
7. Mt Bolshoy Akhun Lookout Tower
24.66 MILES
Popular with day trippers, this 30m-high lookout tower offers great views of the Caucasus Mountains. From the entrance of Sochi National Park, follow the…
26.1 MILES
Stalin's dacha, Zelenaya Roscha, is a fascinating place, built specifically to accommodate a small, private and paranoid man. Tours are in Russian but…