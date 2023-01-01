Sochi Park

Located in the former Olympic park, this sprawling funfair is sometimes called Russian Disneyland, with 20 'European-standard' rides (including Russia's highest and fastest roller coaster). There are also hands-on activities and adventures for kids, as well as family-friendly entertainment, such as puppet shows, circus performances and a lights-and-fountains display. Take the train to Olimpisky Park station or take marshrutka 124 from Sochi’s train station (R50). The castle hotel Bogatyr is also on-site.