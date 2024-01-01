Museum of Sochi History

Sochi

LoginSave

Here's a smallish museum that delves into Sochi’s archaeological history, its maritime roots, its role in WWII and other aspects of its social history. What shines is the space display, with the Soyuz 9 capsule that returned to earth in June 1970 after 18 days in orbit. On board was a local lad, engineer Sevastyanov, and his pilot, Nikoliev.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Courtyard of Joseph Stalin's dacha.

    Stalin's Dacha

    5.03 MILES

    Stalin's dacha, Zelenaya Roscha, is a fascinating place, built specifically to accommodate a small, private and paranoid man. Tours are in Russian but…

  • Lenin Mosaic

    Lenin Mosaic

    0.37 MILES

    How about this sparkling, red, 8m-high head shot of Ilyich as a backdrop for your holiday photos? This beauty was unveiled in 1980 to mark the 110th…

  • Mt Bolshoy Akhun Lookout Tower

    Mt Bolshoy Akhun Lookout Tower

    6.65 MILES

    Popular with day trippers, this 30m-high lookout tower offers great views of the Caucasus Mountains. From the entrance of Sochi National Park, follow the…

  • Vorontsovskaya Cave

    Vorontsovskaya Cave

    10.81 MILES

    About 40km from Sochi, this chain of caves is a popular and worthwhile excursion. Some 12km of the cave system is mapped, but tourists have access to 500m…

  • Sochi Park

    Sochi Park

    17.78 MILES

    Located in the former Olympic park, this sprawling funfair is sometimes called Russian Disneyland, with 20 'European-standard' rides (including Russia's…

  • Arboretum

    Arboretum

    1.58 MILES

    On the southeastern edge of town, Sochi’s lovely arboretum is lush with more than 1500 species of trees and shrubs, including numerous species of palm. It…

  • Park Rivera

    Park Rivera

    0.4 MILES

    Park Rivera is a small but lively greenscape that's criss-crossed with walking paths and dotted with games and kiddie rides. It's a pleasant place for a…

  • Discovery World Aquarium

    Discovery World Aquarium

    11.97 MILES

    If you're not swimming among the fish, or eating the fish, you might considering paying a visit to the fish in the Discovery World Aquarium, which is a…

View more attractions

Nearby Sochi attractions

2. Lenin Mosaic

0.37 MILES

How about this sparkling, red, 8m-high head shot of Ilyich as a backdrop for your holiday photos? This beauty was unveiled in 1980 to mark the 110th…

3. Park Rivera

0.4 MILES

Park Rivera is a small but lively greenscape that's criss-crossed with walking paths and dotted with games and kiddie rides. It's a pleasant place for a…

4. Art Museum

0.96 MILES

In the middle of a leafy park, the Art Museum resides in a classical building that’s a work of art in itself. The permanent collection includes age-old…

5. Arboretum

1.58 MILES

On the southeastern edge of town, Sochi’s lovely arboretum is lush with more than 1500 species of trees and shrubs, including numerous species of palm. It…

6. Stalin's Dacha

5.03 MILES

Stalin's dacha, Zelenaya Roscha, is a fascinating place, built specifically to accommodate a small, private and paranoid man. Tours are in Russian but…

7. Mt Bolshoy Akhun Lookout Tower

6.65 MILES

Popular with day trippers, this 30m-high lookout tower offers great views of the Caucasus Mountains. From the entrance of Sochi National Park, follow the…

8. Vorontsovskaya Cave

10.81 MILES

About 40km from Sochi, this chain of caves is a popular and worthwhile excursion. Some 12km of the cave system is mapped, but tourists have access to 500m…