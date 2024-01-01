Museum of Sochi History

Here's a smallish museum that delves into Sochi’s archaeological history, its maritime roots, its role in WWII and other aspects of its social history. What shines is the space display, with the Soyuz 9 capsule that returned to earth in June 1970 after 18 days in orbit. On board was a local lad, engineer Sevastyanov, and his pilot, Nikoliev.
Mt Bolshoy Akhun Lookout Tower
Nearby Sochi attractions
1. Memorial to Victims of Political Repression
0.27 MILES
This modest memorial lists the dozens of Sochi residents who perished in Stalin-era purges.
0.37 MILES
How about this sparkling, red, 8m-high head shot of Ilyich as a backdrop for your holiday photos? This beauty was unveiled in 1980 to mark the 110th…
0.4 MILES
Park Rivera is a small but lively greenscape that's criss-crossed with walking paths and dotted with games and kiddie rides. It's a pleasant place for a…
0.96 MILES
In the middle of a leafy park, the Art Museum resides in a classical building that’s a work of art in itself. The permanent collection includes age-old…
1.58 MILES
On the southeastern edge of town, Sochi’s lovely arboretum is lush with more than 1500 species of trees and shrubs, including numerous species of palm. It…
5.03 MILES
Stalin's dacha, Zelenaya Roscha, is a fascinating place, built specifically to accommodate a small, private and paranoid man. Tours are in Russian but…
7. Mt Bolshoy Akhun Lookout Tower
6.65 MILES
Popular with day trippers, this 30m-high lookout tower offers great views of the Caucasus Mountains. From the entrance of Sochi National Park, follow the…
10.81 MILES
About 40km from Sochi, this chain of caves is a popular and worthwhile excursion. Some 12km of the cave system is mapped, but tourists have access to 500m…