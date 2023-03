Russia’s vast, northernmost botanical gardens and its special hothouses nurturing tropical plants can only be accessed on one of three tours offered daily. A 2km summer-only 'ecotrail', which climbs to the impressive alpine tundra, also awaits visitors. Take bus 1, 12, 16 or 105 (R30) towards Kukisvumchorr (‘25km’), north of Lake Bolshoi Vudyavr, alight by the turnoff on the left before reaching ‘25km’, and walk for 1.5km.