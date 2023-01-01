Abandonded Soviet Train Station

This colossal Soviet-era train station stands abandoned and half-forgotten amid the harsh Arctic landscape. The two-platform station, which once took passengers as far as Murmansk and Leningrad (St Petersburg), was constructed in 1934 and operated until 1996. It was closed down as the local population declined following the Soviet collapse. The roof caved in long ago under the weight of winter snows. The inscription above the gradually crumbling columns reads ‘Kirovsk’. It's located behind the central clock-tower.

You'll need to clamber over snowbanks to get to it in winter. In summer, simply follow the bridge from the clock-tower.