Geological Museum

Kola Peninsula

Features ores, rocks and minerals of the Kola Peninsula; it's best to arrange a guided tour in advance. Labelled mineral fragments are sold here as souvenirs.

  • Ruins of abandoned railway station in Kirovsk, Russia.

    Abandonded Soviet Train Station

    7.83 MILES

    This colossal Soviet-era train station stands abandoned and half-forgotten amid the harsh Arctic landscape. The two-platform station, which once took…

  • Snow Village, Kirovsk, Russia.

    Snow Village

    8.55 MILES

    Every November, ice sculptors from all over the region make their way to Kirovsk to chisel the snowy halls and tunnels of the Snow Village into existence,…

  • Mineralogy Museum

    Mineralogy Museum

    0.04 MILES

    This museum has over 900 types of minerals and ores, many of them rare and unique. Entry is by an appointment made in advance; friendly academics speak…

  • Polar-Alpine Botanical Gardens

    Polar-Alpine Botanical Gardens

    8.79 MILES

    Russia’s vast, northernmost botanical gardens and its special hothouses nurturing tropical plants can only be accessed on one of three tours offered daily…

  • Culture Palace

    Culture Palace

    7.54 MILES

    Everything from classical concerts to Miss Kirovsk pageants are held in this impressive, becolumned, lemon-yellow building.

  • North-Russian Exploration Museum

    North-Russian Exploration Museum

    0.16 MILES

    Showcases the settlement of the Kola peninsula, the history of science in the region and the culture of Kola's indigenous population – the Sami.

