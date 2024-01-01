War Victory Monument 1941-1945

Northern European Russia

Memorial consisting of an eternal flame flanked by grim-faced statues of servicemen, honouring the fallen of the Great Patriotic War.

  • The Northern Maritime Museum in Arkhangelsk, Russia.

    Northern Naval Museum

    0.66 MILES

    Beautifully presented nautical exhibits cluster around the striking centrepiece – the prow of a ship – in the light-filled main hall of Arkhangelsk's…

  • Regional Studies Museum

    Regional Studies Museum

    0.27 MILES

    The history section charts the development of the harsh north, from its settlement by dispossessed and exiled peasantry in the 1930s, to the Gulag camps,…

  • Fine Arts Museum

    Fine Arts Museum

    0.34 MILES

    Arkhangelsk’s most compelling art gallery has regularly changing exhibitions that range from modern reflections on Soviet propaganda to pop art. Upstairs…

  • Captured British Mark V Tank

    Captured British Mark V Tank

    0.15 MILES

    A British tank on the streets of a Russian city is an unusual sight indeed. This one, which saw service in WWI, was captured by the Red Army in 1919 after…

  • Gostiny Dvor

    Gostiny Dvor

    0.33 MILES

    In the 17th and 18th centuries, Arkhangelsk’s heart and soul was this merchants' yard, a grand, turreted brick trading centre built between 1668 and 1684…

  • Archangel Mikhail Cathedral

    Archangel Mikhail Cathedral

    1.26 MILES

    The construction of this 72m-high cathedral, which stands on the site of a prerevolutionary cathedral that was destroyed by the Soviets in 1938, is due to…

  • EK Plotnikova House-Museum

    EK Plotnikova House-Museum

    0.75 MILES

    This historical building houses an impressive collection of Russian art from the 18th to the 20th centuries, including works by Karl Bryullov of The Last…

