This 1.5m-by-1m granite stone was brought to Arkhangelsk from the Sovoletsky Islands in 1990 as a monument to the victims of Soviet-era Gulag camps. Located in an attractive park, its inscription reads 'To the Victims of Political Repression.' There are similar stones in Moscow and St Petersburg.

Take bus 7 from the River Terminal to Prospekt Sovetskikh Kosmonavtov and it's a 300m walk down Prospekt Gagarina and through Lomonovsky Park.