Northern Naval Museum

Beautifully presented nautical exhibits cluster around the striking centrepiece – the prow of a ship – in the light-filled main hall of Arkhangelsk's most modern museum. Lose yourself amid fishing and whaling tools, maps of northern seas and fine models of icebreakers, and then head upstairs to check out the miraculous rescue of the passengers of naval ship Cheliuskinets, who lived for three weeks on ice when their ship was crushed.