A British tank on the streets of a Russian city is an unusual sight indeed. This one, which saw service in WWI, was captured by the Red Army in 1919 after foreign forces landed in Russia in an attempt to quash the fledgling Bolshevik state before it had a chance to get going. It was first displayed as a memorial to the Russian Civil War in 1940, and has stood in a number of locations in Arkhangelsk since.