The original piece of the hipster belt that now stretches far beyond Gorky Park, Red October is a massive compound of red-brick buildings that used to be a chocolate factory. Come here to rub shoulders with Moscow's smart, cool and beautiful in one of the rooftop bars or check out an exhibition at Lumiere Brothers Photography Centre.

Built by German national Theodor Ferdinand von Einem, it bore his name until the Bolshevik takeover. Production ended in the noughties, when its conversion into Moscow's hottest restaurant and entertainment area began. A huge power-station building here was under reconstruction at the time of writing, slated to open as another major modern art venue in 2019 under the name of GES-2.