Within the grounds of the Tretyakov Gallery, the gallery's founder Pavel Tretyakov regularly attended services here. The church was transferred to the museum grounds and restored in 1997, and now functions as both an exhibition hall and a working church. The exquisite five-tiered iconostasis dates back to the 17th century. The centrepiece is the revered 12th-century Vladimir Icon of the Mother of God, protector of all of Russia.