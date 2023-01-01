Bakhrushin Theatre Museum

Russia’s foremost stage museum, founded in 1894, is in the neo-Gothic mansion on the north side of Paveletskaya pl. The museum exhibits all things theatrical – stage sets, costumes, scripts and personal items belonging to some of Russia’s stage greats. The exhibits are not limited to drama, also tracing the development of opera, ballet and puppetry.

Highlights include the costumes and stage set from Boris Godunov (starring the famous bass, Fyodor Chaliapin) and the ballet shoes worn by Vaslav Nijinsky.