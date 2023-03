This museum houses the private collection of Russian art patron Mikhail Abramov. He has personally amassed a collection of more than 4000 pieces of Russian and Eastern Christian art, including some 600 icons. The collection is unique in that it represents nearly all schools of Russian iconography. Highlights include Simon Ushakov’s 17th-century depiction of the Virgin Odigitria and an icon of St Nikolai Mirlikiisky.