Hermitage Gardens

All the things that have improved Moscow parks no end in recent years fill this small, charming garden to the brim. Today, it is possibly the most happening place in Moscow, where art, food and crafts festivals, and concerts, occur almost weekly, especially in summer. Apart from the welcoming lawns and benches, it boasts a large children's playground, a summer cinema and a cluster of food and crafts kiosks. Come here to unwind and mingle with the coolest Muscovites.

The garden was created in 1894 around a theatre that saw the screening of the Lumière brothers' first film in 1896, as well as the 1898 Moscow premiere of Chekhov's Seagull – performed by the troupe that had just been scrambled together by Stanislavsky and Nemirovich-Danchenko.