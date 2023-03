A branch of the Central Museum of Armed Forces, Stalin's Bunker was built under a sports stadium in the late 1930s in anticipation of the conflict with Germany. It was later designated the ‘command centre of the Supreme commander-in-chief of Red Army’. You must make advance arrangements for a group tour of the facility, which includes the command room, dining room, an elegant marble meeting hall, and Stalin’s office and living area.

The bunker is a short walk from Izmaylovsky Market.