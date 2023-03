Built between 1837 and 1845, the Church of the Epiphany in Yelokhovo has been Moscow’s senior Orthodox cathedral since 1943. With five domes in a Russian eclectic style, the cathedral is full of gilt and icons, not to mention worshippers kneeling, polishing and lighting candles. In the northern part is the tomb of St Nicholas the Miracle Worker.

A shrine in front of the right side of the iconostasis contains the remains of St Alexey.