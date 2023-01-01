The famous flea market is only part of a big theme park that includes shops, restaurants, museums and monuments, all contained within a mock ‘kremlin’ (complete with walls and towers that make a great photo op). Within the kremlin walls, the place recreates the workshops and trade rows of an old settlement.

As well as the Vodka History Museum, other museums in the complex also include the Russian Costume & Culture Museum and a small Toy Museum. Kremlin in Izmaylovo is a 10-min walk from Partizanskaya metro station along a plaza lined by highrise hotels.