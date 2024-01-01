Yaroslavl's most valued artefacts are on display here inside the Monastery of the Transfiguration of the Saviour, including gold icons and jewellery of pearls and precious gems that once belonged to Yaroslavl's bishop and other important people of the city.
Treasures of Yaroslavl Exhibition
Yaroslavl
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Monastery of the Transfiguration of the Saviour
0.06 MILES
Founded in the 12th century, the Unesco-listed Monastery of the Transfiguration of the Saviour was one of Russia’s richest and best-fortified monasteries…
0.61 MILES
Every object has a voice in this little house containing the late magician John Mostoslavsky’s impressive collection of clocks, musical instruments …
John the Baptist Church at Tolchkovo
1.35 MILES
It’s a shame that dingy industrial surroundings discourage most people from visiting Yaroslavl’s largest and most unique church – you may recognise it…
Cathedral of the Transfiguration
0.04 MILES
This 16th-century cathedral (built 1516) is the oldest free-standing building in Yaroslavl; inside are beautiful frescoes from the time of its…
Yaroslavl Art Museum (Governor's House)
0.52 MILES
The main branch of the city's art museum, housed in the restored former governors' mansion (built 1823), showcases two permanent exhibits on 18th- to 20th…
0.38 MILES
The exquisite church that dominates Sovetskaya pl was built by some prominent local fur dealers in 1650. It has some of the Golden Ring’s brightest…
Yaroslavl Art Museum (Metropolitan Palace)
0.48 MILES
The 17th-century former chambers of the metropolitan showcase icons and other religious art from the 13th to 18th centuries. Temporary exhibits have…
0.06 MILES
Climb to the top of the bell tower of the Cathedral of the Transfiguration for excellent views over Yaroslavl and the confluence of its two rivers.
