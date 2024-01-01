Treasures of Yaroslavl Exhibition

Yaroslavl's most valued artefacts are on display here inside the Monastery of the Transfiguration of the Saviour, including gold icons and jewellery of pearls and precious gems that once belonged to Yaroslavl's bishop and other important people of the city.

  • Music & Time

    Music & Time

    0.61 MILES

    Every object has a voice in this little house containing the late magician John Mostoslavsky’s impressive collection of clocks, musical instruments …

  • John the Baptist Church at Tolchkovo

    John the Baptist Church at Tolchkovo

    1.35 MILES

    It’s a shame that dingy industrial surroundings discourage most people from visiting Yaroslavl’s largest and most unique church – you may recognise it…

  • Cathedral of the Transfiguration

    Cathedral of the Transfiguration

    0.04 MILES

    This 16th-century cathedral (built 1516) is the oldest free-standing building in Yaroslavl; inside are beautiful frescoes from the time of its…

  • Yaroslavl Art Museum (Governor's House)

    Yaroslavl Art Museum (Governor's House)

    0.52 MILES

    The main branch of the city's art museum, housed in the restored former governors' mansion (built 1823), showcases two permanent exhibits on 18th- to 20th…

  • Church of Elijah the Prophet

    Church of Elijah the Prophet

    0.38 MILES

    The exquisite church that dominates Sovetskaya pl was built by some prominent local fur dealers in 1650. It has some of the Golden Ring’s brightest…

  • Bell Tower

    Bell Tower

    0.06 MILES

    Climb to the top of the bell tower of the Cathedral of the Transfiguration for excellent views over Yaroslavl and the confluence of its two rivers.

