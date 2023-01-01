Music & Time

Every object has a voice in this little house containing the late magician John Mostoslavsky’s impressive collection of clocks, musical instruments (harmoniums, a loud hurdy-gurdy), bells and gramophones – one of the most eclectic museum experiences in the Golden Ring. Guides (some of whom speak English) turn each tour into a concert by playing many of these items, which have been preserved in working condition. Downstairs is a huge collection of hot irons from centuries past and other antique artefacts.